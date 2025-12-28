One year on: Police still seeking to identify man found on Somerset beach

Police have issued a renewed appeal for information one year after a body was found washed up on a Somerset beach, which still has not been identified.

As Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here, Coastguards, Police and Burnham-On-Sea RNLI lifeboats were called to Lilstock Beach near Hinkley Point at 11.53am on Saturday December 28th, 2024, pictured here.

An e-fit image of the person, below, was released by Police earlier this year, but a spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week: “Unfortunately, we’ve still not yet been able to identify him and we’re continuing to make enquiries. The appeal is ongoing.”

Det Insp George Pettingell adds: “We hope that this image might be the key to helping us identify this man and importantly be able to update any family and friends.”

“Forensic and DNA enquiries have established the man is likely of either Croatian or Bosnian heritage. He is also white, of large build and estimated to be aged in his 40s or 50s. He had a shaved head and was wearing a black jacket, black jumper, red trousers and black Nike trainers.”

“We’ve been in contact with neighbouring forces but still so far have been unable to establish his identity.”

“If you think you might know who this man is based off this information and the e-fit image, please contact us.”

Lilstock Beach is situated between Burnham-On-Sea and Watchet, near Hinkley Point power station.

If you have any information, call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224412225 or visit the Police’s website at www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/