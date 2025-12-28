6.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Dec 28, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea Tesco shoppers donate 500kg of food to local Foodbank
News

Burnham-On-Sea Tesco shoppers donate 500kg of food to local Foodbank

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Generous shoppers at Burnham-On-Sea’s Tesco store have donated 500 kilos of food to support local families in need during the run‑up to Christmas.

Volunteers from the Highbridge and Burnham Foodbank spent several days at the store collecting donations as part of the annual Tesco Winter Food Collection.

Across Somerset, the initiative resulted in 16,949 meals’ worth of food being donated at Tesco’s large and Express stores, with hundreds of volunteers helping in the busy lead‑up to the festive season.

Foodbank organisers say demand for support has been particularly high this winter, with the Christmas period proving especially challenging for some Burnham-On-Sea families facing rising household costs.

Tesco UK CEO Ashwin Prasad praised customers for their generosity, saying: “As ever, we have been overwhelmed by the generosity of Tesco customers who have shown how much they value the hard work of our partners Trussell and FareShare in their local communities. I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who donated and made this such a special event in stores.”

The donated food will now be distributed to local people in need.

Previous article
Charity Christmas ‘Jam-Inn’ music event to be held at Watchfield Inn today
Next article
One year on: Police still seeking to identify man found on Somerset beach

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

ESJ Counselling

Casino Slots

Dulhorn Farm

Tranquil Healing Cabin

Becky Bowden – Journalist, Copywriter, and Therapeutic Coach

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
6.9 ° C
7.4 °
6.1 °
82 %
2.7kmh
100 %
Sun
8 °
Mon
6 °
Tue
7 °
Wed
4 °
Thu
5 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com