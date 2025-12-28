Burnham-On-Sea Tesco shoppers donate 500kg of food to local Foodbank

Generous shoppers at Burnham-On-Sea’s Tesco store have donated 500 kilos of food to support local families in need during the run‑up to Christmas.

Volunteers from the Highbridge and Burnham Foodbank spent several days at the store collecting donations as part of the annual Tesco Winter Food Collection.

Across Somerset, the initiative resulted in 16,949 meals’ worth of food being donated at Tesco’s large and Express stores, with hundreds of volunteers helping in the busy lead‑up to the festive season.

Foodbank organisers say demand for support has been particularly high this winter, with the Christmas period proving especially challenging for some Burnham-On-Sea families facing rising household costs.

Tesco UK CEO Ashwin Prasad praised customers for their generosity, saying: “As ever, we have been overwhelmed by the generosity of Tesco customers who have shown how much they value the hard work of our partners Trussell and FareShare in their local communities. I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who donated and made this such a special event in stores.”

The donated food will now be distributed to local people in need.