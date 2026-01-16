4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Jan 16, 2026
Family-friendly wassailing evening to be held tomorrow in Brent Knoll
News

Family-friendly wassailing evening to be held tomorrow in Brent Knoll

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The centuries-old tradition of wassailing is set to return to Brent Knoll this weekend.

Brent Knoll’s Westcroft Cider Farm will host a wassailing ceremony with a torch-lit procession on Saturday January 17th from 6.30pm to 10pm.

The event is being organised by Brent Knoll School, whose head teacher Chris Burman says: “This year we are being helped out by the Burnham Scouts. We also have Tim Dean to play his folk music and the Cheltenham Belly Dancers along with other live music, plus the traditional procession with the Green Man (aka John Page).”

Tickets are £5 each, to include entry and a mulled cider on entry,  and food (both hot food and snacks) and drinks can be bought at the farm on the night.

Pre-purchase tickets from Brent Knoll Primary School via email at office@brentknollprimaryschool.org.uk or call 0785 426 2435.

Fire crews from across Somerset tackle blaze in town centre flat in Burnham-On-Sea
Traditional wassailing ceremony to be held at Rich's cider farm near Highbridge

