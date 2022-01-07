Cider lovers in the Burnham-On-Sea area will be able to wish good health on apple crops for the coming year during a traditional wassailing event.

Rich’s Cider is holding an evening of traditional wassailing at Rich’s Cider Farm on Saturday 15th January at 7.30pm.

The entertainment for the evening will be provided by the The Skimmity Hitchers, along with the traditional ceremony.

Tickets, which are limited in numbers due to the pandemic, are priced at £10 each with proceeds in aid of the Somerset Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit.

Jan Rich told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’re being quite strict on numbers and capacity this year and have already sold about 70% of the available tickets.”

“It should be a great evening in aid of the Somerset Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit. Our bar will be open and hot food available in our restaurant from 7pm, plus there will be a traditional Wassail ceremony in our orchard, followed by a set from the ‘Skimmity Hitchers’ with a DJ, dancing and – most importantly – cider until late!”

“It is a ticketed event only – there will be no admissions on the gate.”

Tickets are priced at £10 are available to buy online here.