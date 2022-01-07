Burnham-On-Sea Freemasons have given a donation of high-tech equipment to the town’s rescue hovercraft charity BARB Search & Rescue.

A group of members of the Burnham branch of the Freemasons visited the seafront hovercraft station to hand over tablet devices and tough mobile phones worth over £2,000 which will help crewmembers during incidents this year.

BARB Operations Manager Mike Lowe says: “We are very grateful to the Burnham branch of the Freemasons for this very generous donation of equipment.”

“The rugged and tough design of these devices will allow our teams to access vital information during incidents in the harsh environment that our area can bring.”

“The Freemasons have been strong supporters of BARB over many years and we thank them for their backing. We are a small, independent rescue charity that relies on the support of our community so a big thank you goes to them.”