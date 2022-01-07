A high-flying university medical student is to return to mentor current students at her former school-based sixth form in Highbridge.

Outstanding Sophie Fenegan, pictured left, is thriving as a medical student at the University of Exeter.

She is studying the brain and conducting community placements at a brain injury centre and psychiatric unit, as well as a GP placement.

Now, she is set to return to the school-based sixth form at King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge where she achieved A grades in Biology, Chemistry and Geography.

She’ll mentor current King Alfred School Academy students who are also inspired to go into the field of medicine as they prepare their university applications.

Head of Sixth Form Jonathan Gaskell says: “Sophie is thriving in her medical studies and loving life at university.”

“We are delighted that she will be able to help our current students as they prepare for their careers in the same field.”

Sophie was a key member of the King Alfred School Academy Sixth Form MedSoc and Human Evolution Society where students learn medical anatomy and prepare to make competitive applications to leading medical schools in the UK.

Despite medicine being the most competitive course in the UK, King Alfred School Academy has a strong tradition of preparing students for medical school.

Sophie was mentored by another former A level student, Yanika Johnson, who is one of a leading young doctor based at the University of Southampton.

TKASA students also head for other universities including at Cambridge and Oxford, Cardiff, St Andrews, Queen’s in Belfast, King’s College in London, Durham, Sheffield, University College London, the London School of Economics, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Lancaster, Exeter, Bristol and Loughborough.

Anyone looking to study A-levels in a high performing Sixth Form is encouraged to visit https://www.tkasa.org.uk or to contact Mr Gaskell at: jgaskell@tkasa.org.uk