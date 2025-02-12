4.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Feb 12, 2025
News

Traders sought to run beach concessions in Burnham-On-Sea, Brean and Berrow

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea beach

Somerset Council is seeking traders to run concessions on Burnham-On-Sea, Brean and Berrow Beaches, and at Highbridge’s Apex Park, for this year’s holiday season.

A council spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “To make visitors and residents trips’ to Burnham-on-Sea, Brean and Berrow beaches and Apex Park even more enjoyable, Somerset Council arranges for various businesses to trade on or near the beach or park.”

“Somerset Council is in the process of inviting offers for a range of beach and park concessions for forthcoming seasons.”

“The offer for concessions covers refreshments, ice-cream, and Punch and Judy providers, covering the 2025, 2026 and 2027 seasons and the closing date for submission is mid-day on Friday, 7th March 2025.”

Those interested in should visit the Apply for a seasonal summer concessions webpage. For general enquiries, please contact concessions@somerset.gov.uk.

“Please note that Somerset Council is dedicated to keeping the county’s beaches green and therefore will not be taking applications for beach goods concessions.”

