Tributes paid to former Burnham-On-Sea police inspector who has sadly passed away

Tributes have been paid to a well‑known former Burnham-On-Sea police inspector who has sadly passed away at the age of 65.

Roger Tolley, described by his family as a “much‑loved partner, father, colleague and friend,” died on February 3rd, leaving behind his devoted partner and two daughters, of whom he was immensely proud.

His family add he was known for “his kindness, integrity and strength, and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

Roger dedicated nearly three decades of his life to public service after joining the police force in 1980.

He began his career in Bristol as a patrol officer before moving into leadership roles, including beat management and CID. His work later took him to Bridgwater and then to Burnham-On-Sea, where he served for several years as Sector Sergeant.

In 2007 he was promoted to Inspector and moved to Taunton, but as he approached retirement, the opportunity arose to return to Burnham — his home town — where he was warmly welcomed back. He remained there until the end of his career.

His family said Roger will be remembered as a good man who gave so much to both his family and the public, and that his legacy lives on in the many lives he touched personally and professionally.

His funeral service will be held on 18th February at 2.30pm at Torquay Crematorium, followed by a wake at the Hare and Hound, Torquay Road, Kingskerswell, Newton Abbot (TQ12), for anyone who wishes to pay their respects.