EDF reveals what huge Hinkley delivery was seen passing Burnham-On-Sea

Burnham-On-Sea seafront walkers were treated to a striking sight on Friday morning (February 6th) as one of Hinkley Point C’s eight 520‑tonne steam generators passed the town on the morning tide.

The enormous 25‑metre‑long component arrived by sea before being delivered safely to Dunball, forming part of the latest major shipment for the new nuclear power station.

The steam generators play a crucial role in the plant’s operation, taking heat from the nuclear reactors to create steam that will drive the world’s largest turbines.

Each reactor building will eventually house four of them, operating at an average temperature of 295°C for at least 60 years.

After arriving from Avonmouth, the generator travelled along the River Parrett to Combwich Wharf, where it will complete the final four miles of its journey by road transporter.

A Hinkley Point C spokesperson said the design, manufacturing and testing of the generators took six years.

The delivery marks another milestone in the construction of the £46bn project, which continues to bring large‑scale engineering movements to the Burnham-On-Sea coastline.

Pictured: The huge arrival gliding past Burnham on Friday (Photos Gina Warren-Locke)