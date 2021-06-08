The Crossways pub in West Huntspill has temporarily closed this week after two staff tested positive for Covid.

The popular pub in Withy Road has announced the news after the cases were confirmed.

“Unfortunately we have very bad news, we have had two cases of Covid within staff members at The Crossways,” says the landlord.

“Following government guidelines, as best we can decipher them, we will be shut and isolating for at least 10 days for testing and deep cleaning.”

The pub’s B&B is also closed and both it and the pub are due to re-open on June 17th.

He adds: “We are unfortunately struggling to get definitive guidelines from government helplines etc and a lot of the information seems contradictory and a little vague so we are having to currently make these decisions for ourselves.”

Pictured: The pub in West Huntspill and the closure sign currently outside