A group of travellers pitched up on Burnham-On-Sea’s BAY Centre playing fields on Tuesday (June 8th).

The caravans and other vehicles arrived around 4pm on the fields, which are regularly used for training by Burnham United Football Club.

Burnham Police were called and seen speaking with the travellers ahead of legal proceedings to move them on.

A spokesperson for Sedgemoor District Council, which owns the fields, said today (Wednesday): “We have started the legal processes and will be visiting the site today with the Police.”

A group of travellers also pitched up on the Bay Centre playing fields in April this year, before moving on after three days.