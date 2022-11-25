Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater fire crews were called out to rescue two people from a vehicle in a water-filled ditch on Thursday (November 24th).

Crews rushed to Puriton at 12.22pm after reports that a car had left the road and ended up partially submerged.

A fire spokesman said: “Two fire engines and a specialist rescue team were sent to a 999 call reporting a car had gone into a water filled ditch.”

“On arrival crews confirmed that there were two people still within the car.”

“Crews stabilised the car using a winch and lines and then extricated both people safely from the car.”

“An ambulance crew was also in attendance and took care of the occupants.”