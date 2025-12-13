5.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Dec 13, 2025
News

Unity holiday park staff thanked for 12 days of community service in Brean and Berrow

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Staff from Unity Holiday Park in Brean have been praised for their efforts after completing 12 days of community activities across the area.

Among the initiatives, the team carried out a beach clean earlier this week, helping to tidy the shoreline of litter.

They also visited Berrow Village Hall where they repainted the entrance hall and lobby. “It has really improved everything for us with no charge at all,” said David Stickels, a Trustee and Director at Berrow Village Hall.

In addition, members of the Unity team assisted the hall’s community hub by serving food, washing up, and chatting with hub members.

“A great piece of service to our village hall,” added Mr Stickels. “Grateful thanks go to the Unity Directors for taking this initiative.”

The painting team included Lee Berry, Tash Tabell, Larry Saunders, Carl Turner and Julie Gillett. Meanwhile, the community hub team consisted of Michelle Obaca, Clare Prior, Teresa Slack, Lisa Stacey, Chris Dark, Steve Hall and Faye Coomber.

