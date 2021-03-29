Somerset County Council is playing the lead role in a new funding scheme – the Community Renewal Fund – aimed at inspiring communities to thrive and grow.

The County Council is the lead authority for Somerset and will be responsible for inviting, assessing, prioritising, and submitting bids to government. The county has the chance to bid for up to £12m.

The Fund aims to support people and communities across the UK most in need to pilot programmes and new approaches, and will invest in skills, community and place, local business, and supporting people into employment.

The County Council will be inviting applications from partners (including, but not limited to, businesses, voluntary and community groups, education and training providers, and district councils) for bids which must be submitted to government by 18 June 2021.

Projects – in both urban and rural areas – should align with four identified themes:

Investment in skills

Investment in local business

Investment in communities and place

Supporting people into employment

Funding is short-term with projects needing to be delivered by March 2022 and will pave the way for the government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, due to launch next year.

The Somerset application process will officially launch via an open call for applications on 7 April and we will be holding a webinar open to all interested partners.

Thematic workshops have been organised for 12 and 13 April to give partners the opportunity to explore ideas and consider collaboration. All events are free to attend.

Please visit the Somerset CRF website here for further information on the fund and to register for events.