Police issued “multiple fines” on people breaching the Covid restrictions at a local beauty spot over the weekend.

Officers say they caught several offenders in groups of more than two at Cheddar Gorge on Saturday evening (March 27th).

A spokesperson for Sedgemoor’s Neighbourhood Policing team says: “Police issued multiple Covid warnings and fines at Cheddar Gorge on Saturday evening.”

“Until Monday (today) the rules still only allow for two people to meet in an outdoor public space.”

“From Monday, up to six people or two families can meet in an outdoor public space but the Government advice is that you should still ‘stay local’, which is defined as staying within your village, town or part of a city where you live.”