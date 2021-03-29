Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre is launching a new virtual Community Choir and is seeking local residents to get involved.

Beccy Armory, Business Development Officer at the Burnham-On-Sea theatre, says the theatre is keen to hear from people who’d like to join.

She says: “As part of The Princess Theatre’s efforts to safely connect its community with the arts during these uncertain times, the Theatre is now recruiting members from the local community for its new virtual Community Choir, hosted by Joanna Hadden.”

“‘The Unroyal’ Community Choir is a warm friendly group, open to anyone who loves to sing and a great way to meet and make new friends from the comfort of your own home. There is no need to read music and no auditions, just join in the fun.”

“Thanks to funding through Seed Sedgemoor and the Arts Council, The Princess is delighted to offer this activity for Free via Zoom.”

“The choir will give its members the chance to experience the magic of unaccompanied harmony singing via a wide repertoire of musical genres including classical, traditional folk, musical theatre, jazz, pop and gospel, in traditional A cappella style.”

“This ‘Unroyal’ ensemble is to be led by experienced musician and teacher Joanna Hadden. Outside of performing herself, Joanna teaches singing, flute, piccolo, recorder, piano and beginner clarinet.”

“She is an experienced Musical Director of adult and children’s choirs across the South East and South West UK and is looking forward to shaping the Community Choir at The Princess.”

The choir meets online via Zoom every Wednesday at 10:15. To book your place, see: https://www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk/events/zoom-unroyal-community-choir/