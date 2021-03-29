Sedgemoor District Council is reminding people who have a holiday home in the Burnham-On-Sea area that Government rules do not allow overnight stays until at least 12th April.

Spokeswoman Claire Faun says: “Whilst from 29th March, some restrictions for people to leave home start to be relaxed; the guidelines say that people should continue to minimise travel wherever possible and should not be staying away from home overnight.”

“Caravan and campsites and self-contained holiday accommodation can reopen no earlier than 12th April which is the first date when overnight stays are permitted.”

“At this stage this accommodation must be exclusively for one household or support bubble.”

“However, the good news is that in line with government guidelines, we are pleased to announce that our seven outdoor gyms and six tennis and basketball courts reopened from March 29th.”

“People can use these venues in a group of six people, or with members of up to two households. However, we would ask everyone to follow the signage in place at each site, which aims to keep you and others safe.”