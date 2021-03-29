The dedicated founder of East Huntspill’s Secret World Wildlife has spoken out of her shock at winning a national award.

Pauline Kidner, who founded the wildlife rescue charity in 1992, won the CEVA Charitable Contribution of the Year award for her commitment to making a difference to animal welfare.

Reacting to the news, Pauline told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I am somewhat embarrassed as Secret World would only exist if it wasn’t for the wonderful dedicated staff, volunteers, and of course the supporters that make our work possible.”

“Obviously I am very proud to have been nominated and then to win the classification was a lovely surprise.”

She added: “I’m just so lucky that I can do what I love.”

The charity says: “All of us at Secret World Wildlife Rescue are so proud of our fantastic founder Pauline. Congratulations Pauline – you’re an inspiration to us all.”

The charity began life in the kitchen of Pauline’s farmhouse, when she began to take in sick, injured and orphaned animals. It has grown since then and – in 2018 – it cared for more than 5,300 wild animals and provided telephone advice to around 12,000 members of the public who had found animals in distress.

