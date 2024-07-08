Play area vandalism leads to removal of children’s roundabout

Vandalism to a popular play area in Brent Knoll has led to the children’s roundabout being removed.

The roundabout on the village green has been removed as a safety precaution following the damage.

“Unfortunately we have had to remove the roundabout on Brent Knoll village green,” confirmed Cllr Bob Filmer.

“Someone has damaged and ripped up some of the safety surface, exposing the concrete base and so the roundabout will be out of action for some time.”

“It’s very disappointing that such action has stopped many from being able to play on this popular play equipment.”