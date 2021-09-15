National Highways HGV cabs are being used as part of a fortnight of Police action along the M5 through Somerset, including the Burnham-On-Sea area, between 13th-26th September to reduce the number of incidents on motorways and highlight the risks of dangerous driving.

New video footage below released by Avon and Somerset Police and National Highways shows a lorry driver using a mobile phone at each ear while driving along the M5. Inside the unmarked supercab watching him were two police officers recording the offence.

The footage, taken by Avon and Somerset Police, captures one of over 21,000 offences recorded by officers in the Operation Tramline HGV cabs since the national safety initiative was launched by National Highways, formerly called Highways England.

Elsewhere in the South West, a truck driver who initially provided false details to Devon and Cornwall Police during an operation was later identified as disqualified and arrested, while Wiltshire Police caught a motorist speeding at 121mph along the M4 earlier this year.

Avon and Somerset Police have already used the HGV cab over four weeks this year, and recorded the following offences in that time:

186 driving without a seat belt

26 driving while using a mobile phone at the wheel

17 Traffic Offence Reports for speeding

129 other offences, including insecure loads and driving without due care and attention

Under the banner of Operation Peninsula, the campaign will be operating along the M4 between junctions 14 and 18, and the M5 from junction 8 to junction 31, including the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area.

Since the launch of Operation Tramline in 2015, more than 21,600 offences have been recorded on the National Highways motorway network. The most common offences have included: using a mobile phone – 6,073; not wearing a seatbelt – 6,253; not in proper control of vehicle – 1,501; speeding – 1,199. In total, 19,564 vehicles were stopped in Operation Tramline between July 2015 and April 2021.

In that time, a number of bizarre and dangerous behaviours have been spotted:

a driver steering a lorry with his knees while eating lunch on his lap and using a phone in the East Midlands

in West Mercia, a driver eating lasagne with a knife and fork while driving along a motorway

a HGV driver boiling a kettle on the dashboard and another eating pickled gherkins from a jar with his elbows on the steering wheel in Surrey

Nicholas Reed, National Highways’ Road Safety Lead for the South West, says: “The HGV cabs are an important part of our commitment to tackling unsafe driving and those who take unnecessary risks with their own safety and that of others on the road.”

“The number of people found using their mobile phone while driving is quite alarming. You are four times more likely to be in a crash if you use your phone and, if caught, face a £200 fine and six points on your licence.”

“Through this fortnight of action on the M5 and M4 we want to make all of our roads safer by raising awareness and encouraging motorists to consider their driving behaviour.”

“From their elevated viewpoint in the unmarked HGV cabs, police officers are able to spot people driving dangerously – whatever vehicle they may be in.”

Consequences for the drivers range from warnings to fixed penalty notices, court summons or even arrest.

In addition to the operational patrols, partners taking part in Operation Peninsula will be present at motorway services along the M5 and M4, offering advice to drivers such as what to do in a breakdown and ensuring load safety.

National Highways’ traffic officers will be providing free tyre checks and safety tips, and vehicle checks will also be carried out by the DVSA (Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency) at various locations along the M5 and M4.

Four regional forces are taking part in Operation Peninsula – Gloucestershire, Wiltshire, Avon and Somerset and Devon and Cornwall – and the Devon and Somerset Fire Service will also be playing a part during the road safety fortnight.