Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront fireworks display has this week been confirmed as taking place on Sunday November 7th.

During a Town Council meeting this week, councillors voted unanimously to proceed with the event on the first Sunday night of November as normal.

They had considered moving the popular event to October amid concerns about a possible winter resurgence of Covid, as first reported here, but the improved position on the pandemic is enabling the display to proceed.

A council spokeswoman says: “After a year off, the Grand Fireworks Display will return to the Burnham-On-Sea Esplanade in November to support the ‘Sedgemoor Weekend’ carnival event.”

“The council’s consideration of the public health position, availability of volunteer support and light levels has meant there has been some uncertainty over the date of the fireworks event. Councillors have now agreed they are keen to proceed with a display on Sunday 7th November.”

“The town council and Skyburst, the Bristol Firework Company, are working closely with bodies concerned with public health to ensure comprehensive risk assessments are in place.”

“Further details about the event will be published in due course and letters are being sent to affected residents, businesses and services.”

“If you would like more information or to speak with someone about the fireworks display, please contact your local councillor who will be happy to assist.”

With Somerset’s full carnivals already having been cancelled this year due to the pandemic and just a smaller parade planned on Monday November 8th in Burnham, councillors had debated whether the fireworks should be held earlier in the autumn.