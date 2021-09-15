A small group of travellers arrived on the seafront lawns on Burnham-On-Sea’s South Esplanade last night (Wednesday, September 15th).

The caravans and vehicles pitched up on the grassed area opposite the seafront entrance to Burnham’s Holiday Village as pictured here.

The land owner, Sedgemoor District Council, is expected to start action to have the group removed from the land.

A group of travellers also pitched up nearby opposite the Sailing Club last month.

We recently reported here that Burnham’s MP James Heappey has welcomed new legislation going through Parliament that will soon make illegal encampments a criminal matter rather than a civil matter