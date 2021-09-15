As TV’s Strictly Come Dancing announces its line-up for this year’s show, Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre is launching is very own ‘Strictly Princess’ dancing sessions.

Starting today (Thursday, September 16th) from 2pm-4pm in the Main Hall, the sessions are set to run weekly.

The sessions will be led by Jeannie and Mac, who have over 35 years of experience in show business and since returning from entertaining the masses in Spain, have found their knowledge and love of dance is a great way for them to bring their community back together.

Strictly Princess is just one of many activities that The Princess has launched this season, all aimed at getting the community back together. Their ‘Get Involved’ programme is supported by Somerset County Council, Sedgemoor District Council and Somerset Community Foundation.

Beccy Armory, Business Development Officer, says: “We know that the impact of dance is great for our physical health but we now know how important it is for our brain health.”

“Because dance combines exercise with split-second decision making that taxes our brain, it is forced to create new pathways.”

“Adults who dance regularly have a 76% less chance of developing dementia. That and it is such a fun way to enjoy time with your partner or a new one!”

Jeannie and Mac will lead an afternoon of dance including traditional Sequence, some Modern Ballroom, Olde Tyme, Line Dance and more.

“Whether you are completely new to dancing or a seasoned pro, we aim to create an afternoon to remember,” adds Beccy.

To reserve a place for just £3, email info@theprincesstheatre.co.uk or you can just turn up.