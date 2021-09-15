Burnham-On-Sea area residents, communities and organisations are being invited to join a national initiative to plant trees in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Next year will mark 70 years since The Queen came to the throne – the longest reign in our history. There are various plans for celebrations to mark her Platinum Jubilee, including a four-day national Bank Holiday from Thursday 2nd June through to Sunday 5th June.

As part of the celebrations, The Prince of Wales has devised a project called The Queen’s Green Canopy, which is designed to leave a legacy in memory of his mother’s reign for many generations to come.

The idea is for people – both individuals and organisations – to plant as many trees as possible around the country during the tree-planting seasons that run from October 2021 through to March 2022, and again from October 2022 to the end of next year.

This initiative will not only celebrate The Queen’s long reign but also have a positive impact on the environment and help to counter the damaging effects of climate change. And it should provide a useful educational opportunity for young people – and perhaps not so young people, too.

The Lord Lieutenant of Somerset Annie Maw says: “This is a wonderfully imaginative project, which will celebrate Her Majesty’s long reign in a way that will improve the environment and leave a positive and lasting legacy for our children and grandchildren.”

“I am personally absolutely committed to it, and I hope that it will be taken up by people across Somerset with all the enthusiasm it so richly deserves.”

To learn more about the project visit: www.queensgreencanopy.org for advice about how to select and plant trees.

The Woodland Trust is offering free packs to schools and communities who apply at the following website, which also gives a lot of detail about what is available and answers a comprehensive list of questions about the scheme: Free Trees for Schools and Communities – Woodland Trust