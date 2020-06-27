A short ceremony was held in Burnham-On-Sea town centre today (Saturday, June 27th) to mark Armed Forces Day.

The annual parade of local service charities and cadet groups did not take place along the High Street this year due to the Coronavirus restrictions.

However, Burnham and Highbridge Town Council organised a brief, socially-distanced ceremony with Burnham’s branch of the Royal British Legion next to the town’s flag pole and fountain in Old Station Approach.

Mayor Cllr Mike Facey said: “It was great to come together for this special celebration of our armed forces to thank them for all they do, particularly during these Covid-19 times.”

John Crosby of Burnham’s branch of the Royal British Legion added his thanks to the armed forces during recent months and he also paid tribute to local community volunteers and council staff for all their work.

Burnham’s MP, James Heappey, pictured above at the event, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “All over the country, Armed Forces Day parades have rightly been cancelled but here in Burnham a low-key five minute event to stop, celebrate and reflect is just the ticket to show that the town cares about its armed forces and those who have served in the past.”





