The harbourmaster has this week urged jet skiers in Burnham-On-Sea to stay away from Stert Island to avoid disturbing thousands of protected Shelduck living there.

A formal Notice To Mariners has been issued by Sedgemoor’s harbour master with guidance for water users.

“The Harbour Authority has received notification from environmental surveyors of inappropriate actions by a Jet Ski operator,” states the notice.

“We have been sent photographs of a jet skier that twice deliberately flushed the roosts of Shelduck on Stert Island and Stert Point.”

“Nearly 2,000 Shelduck are present at the moment. The Shelduck are a designated feature of the Severn Estuary SPA (special protection area). They are afforded legal protection, and it is an offence to disturb them in this manner.”

“All users of personal watercraft, including Jet Skis, should consider the environment, beach users/swimmers and other vessels when operating within the Port of Bridgwater and avoid causing disruption to any wildlife.”

“If there is any doubt regarding the location of Stert Point and Stert Island personal watercraft users should only operate to the North of the Town Jetty.”