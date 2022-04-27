Two porpoises were spotted swimming in the River Brue in Highbridge on Wednesday evening (April 27th).

The unusual sight of the two young mammals in the water next to the Clyce took place just before high tide.

A group of residents gathered to watch the spectacle for over 15 minutes near the sluice gates, as pictured here.

Local resident Chris Puddy told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was a wonderful sight to see them – I have not seen porpoises in the river since we moved here almost 40 years ago.”

Another resident who lives next to the river said he has seen porpoises in the River Brue several times over the years.