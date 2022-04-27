Burnham-On-Sea farmers market will be returning to the High Street on Friday, April 29th.

The event will be held in the centre of the High Street from 9am-1pm. Among this month’s ten stalls will be a range of products, says a spokeswoman.

This month’s stalls include:

Dragonfly Jewellery
Homemade jewellery using Silver, Copper and Glass

Leafy Greens Micro Farm
Freshly harvested micro greens and gourmet mushrooms

Mikes’s Pork
Free range pork from the Somerset Levels

Oven to You
A pastry chef making as range of sweet tarts

Somerset Soaps
Plant based soaps made in Burnham-On-Sea

In Cover
Perennials, shrubs and Bulbs. Along side handcrafted Willow Structures.

Westley cottage Bees
Local Honey and Honey products – direct from the bee keeper

Dickies Pies
Award winning curried Pies

Tina’s Pattiserie
Home made cakes, brownies and bakes

Somerset Chilli Garden
Homemade Chill Products

 
