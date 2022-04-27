Burnham-On-Sea farmers market will be returning to the High Street on Friday, April 29th.

The event will be held in the centre of the High Street from 9am-1pm. Among this month’s ten stalls will be a range of products, says a spokeswoman.

This month’s stalls include:

Dragonfly Jewellery

Homemade jewellery using Silver, Copper and Glass

Leafy Greens Micro Farm

Freshly harvested micro greens and gourmet mushrooms

Mikes’s Pork

Free range pork from the Somerset Levels

Oven to You

A pastry chef making as range of sweet tarts

Somerset Soaps

Plant based soaps made in Burnham-On-Sea

In Cover

Perennials, shrubs and Bulbs. Along side handcrafted Willow Structures.

Westley cottage Bees

Local Honey and Honey products – direct from the bee keeper

Dickies Pies

Award winning curried Pies

Tina’s Pattiserie

Home made cakes, brownies and bakes

Somerset Chilli Garden

Homemade Chill Products