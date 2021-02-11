Internet provider Virgin Media UK has this week confirmed that they’ve begun installing their new ultrafast broadband and TV network in Burnham-On-Sea.

The deployment of the Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) technology forms part of the operator’s ongoing ‘Project Lightning’ build to extend their network to cover a further 2.4 million UK premises.

Erin Hayward, a spokesperson for Virgin Media, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I can confirm that we have begun work in the area with the intention of connecting 7,500 homes over the next 12 months.”

Virgin Media claims that its service is “nine times faster” than its rivals based on the fastest widely available advertised average download speeds of 630Mbps versus average speeds of 67Mbps.

Some of Virgin Media’s work in Burnham-On-Sea will also see it harness Openreach’s existing cable ducts, enabling them to run their own fibre without having to dig up as many streets.