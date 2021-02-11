Police have praised a group of community-spirited pupils for making this large banner thanking keyworkers.

The pupils of Brent Knoll Primary School created the colourful banner which has been installed outside and simply states: “Thank you key workers. Keep safe.”

Burnham-On-Sea Police said two of their team spotted the banner and wanted to thank the pupils.

“PC Tracey Jones and PCSO Sam Piers would like to say a big ‘thank you’ to the children at Brent Knoll School for their lovely sign and on behalf of all key workers. It really is appreciated,” said a spokesperson.