key workers sign at Brent Knoll School

Police have praised a group of community-spirited pupils for making this large banner thanking keyworkers.

The pupils of Brent Knoll Primary School created the colourful banner which has been installed outside and simply states: “Thank you key workers. Keep safe.”

Burnham-On-Sea Police said two of their team spotted the banner and wanted to thank the pupils.

“PC Tracey Jones and PCSO Sam Piers would like to say a big ‘thank you’ to the children at Brent Knoll School for their lovely sign and on behalf of all key workers. It really is appreciated,” said a spokesperson.

 

 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page