Residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area have been urged to beware of a new coronavirus scam, which asks people for payment in exchange for a ‘coronavirus digital passport’.

Several local people have received the email inviting to apply for a coronavirus digital passport.

A spokesman for Somerset Trading Standards says: “The email claims to come from the NHS and says it will ‘allow you to travel safely and freely around the world without having to self-isolate’ if you’ve had a Covid-19 vaccine or have recently recovered from the virus.”

“It asks people to click a button to access their ‘digital passport’ which then takes you to a fake NHS website asking for personal information and payment details.”

The group is urging people to be vigilant and not to enter financial information on the website.

“If you receive this email, please forward it to report@phishing.gov.uk and if you have disclosed bank account details you should contact your bank immediately and notify Action Fraud.”