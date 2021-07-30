A year-long campaign has been launched in support of next year’s first Burnham-On-Sea Pride.

Organiser Steven Mellor and The Princess Theatre have come together to mark the occasion by adding a pride ribbon to one of the current art installations at the theatre.

A central part of the theatre’s Contact exhibition, 11-year-old Francesca Strong’s piece The Lonely Benches includes a portfolio of well photographed empty bench pictures and a thought provoking installation of a wire structure self-portrait on a bench.

Francesca asked members of the public to tie a ribbon on the wire structure in memory of the hard work our NHS undertook and continues to undertake due to the pandemic.

Steven Mellor from Burnham-On-Sea Pride says: “I was amazed by Francesca’s artwork and saw that viewers were adding ribbons and I knew we needed to donate a rainbow ribbon on behalf of Burnham-on-Sea Pride.”

Beccy Armory, Business Development Officer at the The Princess Theatre adds: “Arts and cultural events are a great way to create a welcoming community. Collaborating with local organisations to do this and help them to create key events in the local calendar is really important to us. We are really excited to be the hosts of Burnham-on-Sea’s first Pride with Steven as organiser next July.”

Francesca’s work has been a real eye opener for the local visual arts audience. It has attracted a great deal of interest and clearly Francesca is a young artist to watch out for.

As Burnham-On-Sea Pride gathers steam, Steven is keen to build a strong team of volunteers to undertake a number of duties if you are interested please email: burnhampride@gmail.com