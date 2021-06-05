Burnham-On-Sea is set to host a new Pride event in the summer of 2022, it has been announced by its organiser.

Steve Mellor, who is the founder of the LGBTQ+ Domestic Abuse Awareness Group based in Burnham, is launching Burnham-On-Sea Pride.

Pride events take place around the world to celebrate lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, non-binary and queer social and self-acceptance, achievements and legal rights.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Steve said: “Burnham-On-Sea Pride is being held to celebrate diversity and equality.”

“I have been considering holding a Pride event here in Burnham for years and got in contact recently with The Princess Theatre who are very supportive.”

“I have had a lot of support so far, and I have been overwhelmed with the positive glow that I have received.”

“I used to work as an entertainer so I have the whole day mapped out in my mind – Burnham-On-Sea Pride will be a fun-filled day of live music, local acts and local drag queens, to bring the community together.”

“I hope that we can start the event small and built it up over the years to follow.”

He adds that the event is earmarked for Burnham’s Princess Theatre, rather than outside in the Manor Gardens which has also been considered, to avoid littering or noise pollution.

A Burnham-On-Sea Pride Committee has been formed to organise the day and Steve says he is hoping to get local businesses onboard as sponsors.

Anyone who would like to get involved or find out more about the event can get in contact with Steve via email at burnhampride@gmail.com