Somerset County Council’s Public Health team has launched a Vaccine Buddy Programme in which a trained team of volunteer ‘Vaccination Buddies’ can offer one-to-one telephone support to people who are worried or unsure about having the Covid vaccine.

The Buddies come from all walks of life and have the right skills to support people to make informed decisions about having the Covid-19 vaccination.

Individuals can be referred (or self-refer) to the scheme and a trained Vaccination Buddy will contact them by phone to discuss their concerns and offer information and reassurance. You can request a phone call from a Vaccination Buddy for yourself or somebody else via this form.

The service is being run in partnership with Spark Somerset. If you have questions or comments, get in touch with Helen Fielden at Helen.Fielden@sparksomerset.org.uk