A burst water main has left hundreds of homes in the Burnham-On-Sea area with low water pressure this weekend.

Bristol Water worked overnight to fully restore supplies today (Sunday) since the incident first occurred in Rooksbridge on Saturday morning (July 23rd).

The water firm said in an update at 11.30am this morning (Sunday): “The burst main was repaired overnight in the early hours. Our crew are still making some changes to the network and rerouting water supplies back to normal, so you may still notice slight changes to your pressure as this is completed.”

“Thank you so much to everyone for your patience and understanding.”

The firm said on Saturday evening: “We have a large diameter burst main in Rooksbridge, close to where the A38 meets the M5. The burst main may be affecting water supplies in the Burnham-On-Sea and Brean areas.”

“Despite our on-site repair teams working non-stop all day and all evening, it is taking longer than expected, due to the complexity of the repairs.”

“It is not known yet the exact time it will be repaired but our teams are working overnight and will continue until the job is completed.”

“We’ve got tankers connected into the network to keep everyone in water although your pressure may be lower than normal and we’re asking you to keep your usage to minimum to help us ease the strain on the network.”

“Customers in Burnham-On-Sea may also have slightly lower pressure than normal due to the burst main and reroute of water supplies. We’re still working on the repairs and getting everyone back to normal as quick as we can.”

Earlier on Saturday, Bristol Water said it had re-routed the water supply to the area so everyone should be in water currently although at a lower pressure to normal until the repairs are completed.

The firm apologised for any inconvenience caused.