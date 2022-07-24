Police have appealed for witnesses after a motorist sadly died in a collision near Burnham-On-Sea last night (Saturday).

A lorry and a car were involved in the A38 crash at Biddisham at around 11.30pm.

“We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal collision on the A38 at Biddisham,” said a Police spokesman.

“The collision, which involved a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) and a car, happened at just after 11.30pm on Saturday July 23.”

“The driver of the car sadly died at the scene. We’re prioritising efforts to identify and locate his next of kin.”

“If anyone saw this collision, or has information or footage which could help us, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222176001.”