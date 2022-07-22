Parents and pupils at a Burnham-On-Sea school have this week bid farewell to their long-serving head teacher who is leaving to take up a new role.

Head teacher Mark Lawrence has left St Joseph’s School in Burnham’s Oxford Street after 28 years at the school.

The parents raised over £500 for his leaving gifts which were presented to him this week in an end-of-term ceremony, pictured here.

“Mr Lawrence is moving to another school in Weston and is going to be greatly missed by everyone at St Joseph’s after such a long time,” said one of the parents.

Mr Lawrence thanked pupils, parents and staff for their kindness and good wishes during the presentation.

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page