Parents and pupils at a Burnham-On-Sea school have this week bid farewell to their long-serving head teacher who is leaving to take up a new role.

Head teacher Mark Lawrence has left St Joseph’s School in Burnham’s Oxford Street after 28 years at the school.

The parents raised over £500 for his leaving gifts which were presented to him this week in an end-of-term ceremony, pictured here.

“Mr Lawrence is moving to another school in Weston and is going to be greatly missed by everyone at St Joseph’s after such a long time,” said one of the parents.

Mr Lawrence thanked pupils, parents and staff for their kindness and good wishes during the presentation.