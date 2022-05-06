A charity fundraiser in aid of Ukraine is set to be held in West Huntspill today, Saturday May 7th.

The table top sale will be held at the Balliol Hall in Church Road, West Huntspill from 11.00am – 3.00pm.

Organiser Jill Woolley says refreshments will be available including home made cakes, soup and rolls plus tea, coffee and soft drinks.

She adds that there will be a £5.00 charge per table and a donation of a raffle prize or £10.00 without a donation.

All donation proceeds will go to the official Disaster Emergency Committee, helping those in Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia. For more, call 01278 795644.