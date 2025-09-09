Winners of Burnham-On-Sea’s annual Burnham In Bloom competition announced

The winners of Burnham-On-Sea’s annual Burnham In Bloom competition have been announced this week.

Organisers have released the full list of winners below of the contest, which promotes colourful displays in local private gardens, public areas and at commercial premises.

Dave Perrett from Burnham In Bloom says: “Congratulations go to all this year’s winners. As the summer has been dry and hot, the displays this year have been some of the best I’ve ever seen. My thanks go to all those who entered and put on displays.”

“This year we’re not going to have a presentation at the council chambers as normal – we are not prepared to pay the hire charge and as at the last couple of presentations, commercial winners have been few in attending. This year I’m delivering these by hand. Schools will be the same as no painting competition was held.”

“For residential winners, certificates will be put through letterboxes and winners will be presented with winning trophies. We’re looking at finding a venue in Burnham and winners will be notified. Please contact Dave for any queries on 07925 111780.”

Burnham In Bloom 2025 Results

Category A – Group of Houses

2,4&6 Sunny Lawn, Burnham on Sea (Sue Picton 2, Gail Cruickshank 4, Evelyn Rouse 6) 66,68 &70 Worston Road, Highbridge

Category B – Hanging Baskets

Mrs M. Moore, 77 Worston Lane, Burnham on Sea

2 Mrs V. Watts, 16 Kiln Drive, Highbridge

3 Mrs G. Cruickshank, 4 Sunnylawn, Burnham on Sea

Category C – Balcony

1.Mr & Mrs N. Tolley, 1C Lynton Road, Burnham on Sea

Category D – Window Boxes

Mrs P. Wing & Mrs J. Harvey, 21 Pembroke Close, Burnham on Sea

2 Mrs V. Watts, 16 Kiln Drive, Highbridge.

3 Mrs J. Faulks, 14 Isleport Lane, Highbridge

Mrs S. Picton, 2 Sunnylawn, Burnham on Sea

Category E- Containers

1 Mr P. Hockin, 100 Marine Drive, Burnham on Sea

2 Mrs V. Watts, 16 Kiln Drive, Highbridge

3= Mrs M. Moore, 77 Worston Lane, Burnham on Sea

3= Mrs J. Faulks, 14 Isleport Lane, Highbridge

Category F – Unusual Containers

1 Mrs I. Hodgkinson, 3 Marlborough Court, Burnham on Sea (Flower Pot Family)

2 Mrs V. Watts, 16 Kiln Drive, Highbridge (Plants in socks on a washing line)

3 Frankie Faulks, 14 Isleport Lane, Highbridge ()

4 Mr P. Hockin, 100 Marine Drive, Burnham on Sea (Leprechaun violinist and large insects in flowers)

Category G – Front Gardens

1 Mrs J. Faulks, 14 Isleport Lane, Highbridge

2 =Mrs M. Moore, 77 Worston Lane, Burnham on Sea

2= Mrs S. Picton, 2 Sunnylawn, Burnham on Sea

4 Mrs V. Watts, 16 Kiln Drive, Highbridge

5 Mr J. Clifford, 33 Coleridge Gardens, Burnham on Sea

Category H – Hanging Baskets (Commercial)

1 G.H. Tyres, Adam Street, Burnham on Sea

2 Dunstan House, Love Lane, Burnham on Sea

3 Wetherspoons, Pier Street, Burnham on Sea

Category I – Best Overall (Commercial)

1 Wetherspoons, Pier Street, Burnham on Sea

2 Dunstan House, Love Lane, Burnham on Sea

3 G.H. Tyres, Adam Street, Burnham on Sea

Category K – Shop Windows

1 Julia’s Flowers

2 Secret World Wildlife Shop, High Street, Burnham on Sea

3 RNLI Charity Shop, High Street, Burnham on Sea

Category L – Holiday Villages

1 Retreat Caravan Park, Berrow Road, Burnham on Sea

2 Haven Holiday Village, Marine Drive, Burnham on Sea

Category N – Residential & Nursing Homes

1 Kathleen Chambers House, 97 Berrow Road, Burnham on Sea

2 Beaufort Park, Rectory Road, Burnham on Sea

Category O – Public Houses

1 Wetherspoons, Pier Street, Burnham on Sea

2 Dunstan House, Love Lane, Burnham on Sea

3 Railway Inn, High Street, Burnham on Sea

Category P – Garages

1 G.H. Tyres, 31-35 Adam Street, Burnham on Sea.

Category Q – Guest Houses

1 Sherwood Guest House, 42 Berrow Road, Burnham on Sea

Category R – Cafes

1 May’s Café, 1 Abingdon Street, Burnham on Sea

Fortes, Pier Street, Burnham on Sea

Chairman’s Shield (most points) – Mrs Vera Watts

Mayor’s Decanter – Simon Gready

Mayor’s Cup – St Andrew’s School Gardening Club

Public Buildings – Highbridge Community Hall