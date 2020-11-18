Burnham-On-Sea fire crew

Burnham-On-Sea fire crews were called to a crash in East Huntspill early this morning (Wednesday).

Crews were called to Burtle Road, East Huntspill at 6.17am.

“Devon and Somerset Fire and  Rescue Service received a call from police reporting a vehicle that had left the road with a female still inside it,” says a spokesman. 

“Two fire appliances from Burnham and Bridgwater and a heavy rescue vehicle from Taunton were immediately mobilised by Fire Control.”

“On arrival, the Incident Commander confirmed that an electric-powered vehicle had left the road and become partially submerged in a water filled ditch.“

“Crews quickly got to work to stabilise the vehicle and isolate the power to the car, to safely rescue the female who was treated by Ambulance crews.”

 
