Proposals for a new play area on Burnham-On-Sea seafront were last night (Monday) unanimously supported by town councillors.

At a virtual meeting of the council’s Town Improvements Committee on Monday evening (November 16th), councillors gave their support to the designs and the start of the planning process.

Cllr Peter Clayton told Monday’s meeting: “This has been through the full process – we’ve put a lot of work into it and the selected company has come up with a cracking design.”

“It was way above the rest, I’m more than happy with what they’ve come up and I am very pleased to propose that we go ahead with the final design.”

The project is being paid for using grant funding from the Hinkley Point Community Impact Mitigation Fund at a cost of £87,400.

Mayor Cllr Mike Facey told Monday’s meeting: “I am quite happy to second the proposal. Wickstead [the company designing the scheme] are very well known – they are also currently refurbishing the play area at Crosses Penn.”

Cllr Andy Hodge added: “The designs do look stunning, Wickstead always do a very good job.”

The designs, featured here, show how the proposals for the new facilities on the South Esplanade will cater for all ages. The site will feature an ‘older children’s zone’, an ‘agility trail zone’, and a ‘younger children’s zone’.

In September, Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here that town councillors had voted unanimously to proceed with the project by appointing a contractor, Wicksteed, to deliver the scheme.

The contractor’s designs will now be turned into a formal planning application for consideration by Sedgemoor District Council.

Pictured: Town councillors showing their approval for the designs during Monday night’s virtual meeting