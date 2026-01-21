Work completed to install new earth bund around Burnham-On-Sea park to deter travellers

Work has been completed to construct a new earth bund around the grassed area at Burnham-On-Sea’s Priory Gardens in a bid to prevent further unauthorised encampments.

Around 100 tonnes of earth have been delivered to the park to form the new raised bank, which now surrounds the open space.

The project has been funded by Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council at a cost of £8,500, while Somerset Council provided the labour to carry out the work. The land is owned and maintained by Somerset Council.

A Town Council spokesperson says the decision follows a rise in unauthorised encampments on the land last year.

“The decision was part of the Council’s ongoing commitment to improving and protecting local green spaces for the benefit of residents and visitors. The bund will help safeguard the grassed area,” the spokesperson adds.

Cllr Cath Searing told a recent council meeting that a further bund may be considered under separate future plans for Burnham’s seafront lawns to tackle issues there with regular encampments.

It has also been confirmed that the large ‘Lego-shaped’ concrete blocks installed by Somerset Council to protect the playing fields next to Casiss Close will stay in place.