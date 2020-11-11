Work is underway this week on a major refurbishment of a children’s play area in Burnham-On-Sea thanks to Sedgemoor District Council.

The project at Crosses Penn in Burnham-On-Sea has started and is likely to take four to six weeks to be completed, subject to favourable weather conditions.

Crosses Penn will see the existing toddler climbing unit, roundabout and see-saw removed and replaced with a new climbing unit with three slides, a wheelchair friendly roundabout, four way see-saw, pendulum swing, assault course, wobble board, overhead rotator and two new access gates.

Scott Mason, Sedgemoor’s Parks Development Team Leader, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This is a really exciting project which will provide facilities for all. We know this is a popular play area and some of the items were of a considerable age, hence their replacement.”

“We also wanted to provide further play opportunities at this key site including a roundabout suitable for those in wheelchairs. The project will cost £50,000.”

The project has been funded by Sedgemoor District Council and the works will be carried out by Wicksteed Leisure Ltd, which was this week named as the supplier for a proposed new trim trail on Burnham’s seafront, as we reported here.

Pictured: Top, how the new-look play park in Burnham-On-Sea will look and how it looks at the moment