Plans to turn a vacant former shop in Burnham-On-Sea High Street into a beauty salon have been given the go-ahead by town councillors.

The new business, ‘Hollie’s Beauty Bar’, is set to open at 4 High Street after the lockdown following plans for a ‘change of use’ being approved.

The plans have been approved during the latest virtual meeting of the Town Council’s Planning Applications Committee.

Cllr Peter Clayton: “A lot of the work has already been done and they’ve done a really good job – it’s a great improvement on what was there before. It’s a really nice looking establishment now, and I would support this personally.”

Cllr Louise Parkin adeded: “I would support this on the grounds that the High Street is changing dramatically because of online sales. This is something that cannot be done online. To me, an empty shop is abhorrent, so this has been done very well from what I’ve seen of it and I wish him all the success.”

Cllr Nick Tolley added: “I totally agree with Cllrs Clayton and Parkin. I too support this – they’ve invested an awful lot of money in this building and at this stage although it’s not fully open yet it is looking a really, really professional unit. I think we’re very lucky to have this coming to our High Street at this moment – a lot of people would not invest this kind of money so I’m very supportive of this one.”

Cllr Sue Harvey added: “I would support this – it is a very comprehensive application, I thought, and very well put together yes I would definitely support it.”

Cllr Andy Brewer, chairman of the committe, noted the comments and said that the application covers internal changes and a change of use for the property, away from retail to a more generic use.

Councillors voted unanimously to approve the scheme on the grounds of “increased business opportunity, increased employment and improvements to the street scene.”

Pictured: The property in Burnham High Street (Photos are pre-lockdown)