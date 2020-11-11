A former King Alfred School teacher is helping men’s mental health by joining a 60km challenge during ‘Movember’.

Jake Caulfield, who is now Head of Year 9 at Priory Community School Academy in Weston, wants to raise the awareness of mental health for men.

He is currently doing a physical challenge of completing 60km a week by running, walking or cycling to gain donations for charity.

His charity aims began after two people he knew tried to take their own lives – and he is eager for other men to come forward to share their problems to others.

Jake is current Head Coach at North Petherton RFU and has previously played rugby for England and Ireland, as well as Bath and Ulster.

He says: “The 60km highlights the 60 men that we lose to suicide every hour around the world who may be avoiding speaking to someone about how they are feeling.”

“Two very close people to me tried to take their own lives because they were scared they wouldn’t be understood or helped.”

“They were embarrassed to say they were suffering inside. Once recovered they understood that people were there to help them, especially those close to them.”

To give to Jake’s cause, see https://movember.com/m/ jakecaulfield?mc=1

Jake trained as a teacher with The Priory Learning Trust.