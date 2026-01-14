Work underway to install new earth bund around Burnham-On-Sea park to halt travellers

Work is underway this week to construct a new earth bund around the grassed area at Burnham-On-Sea’s Priory Gardens in a bid to prevent further unauthorised encampments.

20 lorry loads carrying around 100 tonnes of earth have been seen at the park this week to form the new raised bank, which will surround the open space, as pictured here.

The project is being funded by Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council at a cost of £8,500, while Somerset Council is providing the labour to carry out the work.

A Town Council spokesperson said the decision follows a rise in unauthorised encampments on the land last year. “We are pleased it has agreed to fund the installation of a bund around the grassed area at Priory Gardens, which is owned and maintained by Somerset Council,” they said.

“The decision is part of the Council’s ongoing commitment to improving and protecting local green spaces for the benefit of residents and visitors.”

They added that while the newly formed bank may look “a little unsightly at first,” the appearance will improve as the grass begins to grow over it. “The bund will help safeguard the grassed area,” the spokesperson said.

The work is expected to be completed by the weekend.

Cllr Cath Searing told a recent council meeting that a further bund may be considered under separate future plans for Burnham’s seafront lawns to tackle the issues there with regular encampments.

Meanwhile, the large ‘Lego-shaped’ concrete blocks installed by Somerset Council to protect the playing fields next to Casiss Close will continue to be in place this year.