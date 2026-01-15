Somerset Cricket Club captain will be special guests at event in Brent Knoll this month

Somerset Cricket Club captains Lewis Gregory and Sophie Luff will be the special guest at an event in Brent Knoll this month.

Somerset Cricket Club members group is holding the social event at the Red Cow Inn in Brent Knoll on 29th January from 7pm onwards.

Lewis and Sophia will be talking about the playing side of the club, with a Q&A and board members of SCCC on hand.

Tickets for the event, which is open to all, are £16 in cash on the night which includes a buffet.

“The evening gives the chance for people to connect with the club locally, in a relaxed atmosphere of a social evening,” says local representative Stephen Southwell.

There will be a draw and auction on the night with the proceeds going to Lewis Benefit.

Please contact Stephen to register interest at Stevesouthwell@hotmail.co.uk