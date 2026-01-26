Young Burnham and Highbridge artists and photographers praised at Rotary contest

The creativity of young people from Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge has been celebrated following a well‑attended Rotary art and photography competition held at King Alfred School Academy.

More than 75 students took part in the 2025/26 Rotary Young Photographer and Young Artist Competitions, organised by Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club in partnership with the school’s art department. Judges praised the “remarkable” standard of work on display.

This year’s theme, ‘Happiness in Nature’, inspired entries across multiple age categories, with an additional unofficial staff category also included.

Art teacher and organiser Ellen Edgecombe said the event continues to grow each year.

“This is the fourth year the art department has partnered with the Rotary Club,” she said. “We had the biggest number of entries by far, with every year group taking part — from Year 7 right up to GCSE and A‑Level Art and Photography students.”

Judge Dan Milford said the quality of submissions was outstanding.

“We were impressed by the number of entries, especially in the Photography competition. The standard this year has been remarkable and so many entries captured the theme beautifully. Congratulations to everyone who took part, and a special bravo to our winners.”

Rotary Youth Chairman Bernard Raines explained that winners from the local heats will now progress to the district finals, with the potential to reach the national stage.

“There are three stages to the competition, each designed to support and encourage the development of art and photographic skills,” he said. “We also run a separate competition for local primary schools so younger children can enter the junior category. It’s important to encourage artistic skills from an early age.”

Both competitions were judged by a panel of local artists and photography experts.

The Young Artist Competition was judged by Louise Squire, who runs workshops at Willowherb Studio, and local art enthusiast Sue Dyer. The Young Photographer Competition was judged by Catriona Newman from Burnham‑On‑Sea.com, Bristol photographer Charles Kinsley, and photography student and model Francesca Dodu.

All judges agreed the high standard of work made choosing winners “extremely difficult”.

Winners and runners‑up in each category will be announced soon, with the Rotary Club wishing them the best of luck as they move on to the district finals.