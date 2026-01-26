5.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Jan 26, 2026
News

Somerset Asda delivery driver praised for helping injured elderly customer

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A young Somerset Asda home shopping driver has been praised for his quick actions and kindness after helping an 86‑year‑old customer who slipped and banged her head during a delivery.

Twenty‑year‑old Lewis, who delivers in Somerset, was dropping off shopping when the elderly widow fell in her home.

He immediately phoned for an ambulance and stayed with her until paramedics arrived.

While waiting, Lewis fetched blankets and cushions to keep her comfortable, made her a cup of tea, and chatted with her to help keep her calm and distracted.

The customer, who lives alone, was so touched by his support that once she had recovered she wrote a heartfelt letter to the store thanking him for everything he had done.

Speaking modestly about the incident, Lewis said: “She’s a lovely lady. I think she was in pain, but she didn’t want to show it. I was just trying to reassure her and keep her calm until help arrived.”

”It’s nice to get recognition, but I’d like to think that the majority of people in the same situation would do exactly the same.”

Asda colleagues have praised Lewis for going above and beyond, saying his actions made a real difference to the customer at a frightening moment.

