Monkees tribute show heading to Burnham with tickets now on sale

A hit stage show celebrating one of the biggest pop sensations of the 1960s is set to arrive in Burnham-On-Sea this summer — with tickets now on sale.

The Monkees Tale will take to the stage at The Princess Theatre on Saturday 11th July 2026, with seats priced at £24.50.

The production charts the rise of The Monkees — the much‑loved band formed for the 1960s TV sitcom inspired by A Hard Day’s Night. The group, affectionately dubbed “the prefab four”, featured Micky Dolenz, Mike Nesmith, Peter Tork and Davy Jones, and went on to become a global phenomenon.

During just two whirlwind years, The Monkees sold an astonishing 75 million records and produced chart‑topping hits including Last Train to Clarksville and I’m a Believer, sparking huge demand for live concerts around the world.

The upcoming show promises a lively and affectionate retelling of their story, performed by a young cast of musicians and singers who recreate the band’s trademark sound. A comedic narrator guides the audience through the highs, lows and unforgettable moments of the Monkees’ journey.

A spokesperson for the theatre says audiences can expect “a fun, nostalgic night packed with great music and plenty of laughs”.

Full details and booking information available on The Princess Theatre’s website.